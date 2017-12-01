Prince Harry shared a weird, fun moment with a ginger who couldn't believe Meghan Markle likes him.

It's not really controversial to admit that everyone privately cheers when people who look like them succeed. Issa Rae did it at the Emmys. Larry David does it on Curb. And some random ginger just did it with Prince Harry.

The two redheads' intimate, celebratory moment of ginger success was caught on video and shared via Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English.

They both seem so surprised that Harry's finacee, Suits star Meghan Markle, would settle for a ginger (even if he is British royalty... it's a tough world out there).

Video: Hilarious from a red-headed member of the crowd asking Harry how it felt to be with #Meghan 'as a ginger'. 'It's great, isn't it?!' He replied. #Harry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/taPpdytTVJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017

"How does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?" asked the fan, who's off-camera, but you can picture looking like this:

"It's great isn't it?" responded Harry.

"Unbelievable," agreed the fan.

"Unbelievable," nodded Harry.

Do you feel almost dirty for listening in on that? Such a private, historical moment in the annals of ginger history.

Only slightly less important than this ginger exchange was the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on their first "official royal outing as a couple" since announcing their engagement.