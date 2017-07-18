Advertising

Are wedding bells in the air for Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle? A friend of Harry may have just spilled the beans on a secret engagement.

According to Express, Prince Harry's close friend, Kristie Ennis, former US marine and Paralympic hopeful, may have accidentally let it slip that there's a wedding in the works.

When Ennis was asked by reporters if she'd be at the "upcoming wedding," she reportedly replied, "I don’t think I’m worried about the wedding. I’m worried about the after party."

AHA! BUT THERE IS AN UPCOMING WEDDING?! THERE CAN'T BE A WEDDING AFTER PARTY WITHOUT A WEDDING, KRISTIE ENNIS!

Express reports that Ennis quickly realized she had said too much and when pressed further, said she was "pleading the fifth."

Rumors that the couple is engaged have been circulating for a while now. According to The Daily Mail, sources have said that Harry wants to propose to Meghan before his 33rd birthday in September. Meghan was also reportedly spotted trying on wedding dresses in Canada earlier this month.

There's no way for us to know if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actually engaged until they confirm it, but man. If they are, Prince Harry's friends are lousy secret-keepers.

