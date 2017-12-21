Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly-released engagement photos are obviously fit for a queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get married May 19 in London, and on Thursday two royal engagement photographs of the couple were released via the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. The pair seem to have a picture-perfect relationship, and these photos are no exception.
Alex Lubomirski, the photographer who shot the pictures, posted also them on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. In one, a black-and-white shot, Prince Harry and Markle snuggle together, while Prince Harry wraps his coat around his fiancée. The other, a color photo, shows the pair posed together on some steps, with Markle leaning on Harry's leg.
In the caption to the photos, Lubomirksi wrote,
A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.
We can't help but smile, too!