Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly-released engagement photos are obviously fit for a queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get married May 19 in London, and on Thursday two royal engagement photographs of the couple were released via the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. The pair seem to have a picture-perfect relationship, and these photos are no exception.

Alex Lubomirski, the photographer who shot the pictures, posted also them on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. In one, a black-and-white shot, Prince Harry and Markle snuggle together, while Prince Harry wraps his coat around his fiancée. The other, a color photo, shows the pair posed together on some steps, with Markle leaning on Harry's leg.

In the caption to the photos, Lubomirksi wrote,