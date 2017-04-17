Advertising

Prince Harry very famously, very tragically lost his mother Princess Diana at the age of 12. For the first time, Prince Harry opened up about how he sought help to cope with her passing.

Prince Harry reveals he sought counselling after two years of chaos in his 20s while struggling to come to terms with his mother's death pic.twitter.com/nKyR2Wffsl — David Jack (@DJack_Journo) April 16, 2017

In an interview for The Telegraph's "Mad World" podcast, Prince Harry discussed seeking mental health counseling after two years of "total chaos" in his late twenties.

The prince told The Telegraph's Byrony Gordon how he "shut down" after losing Princess Diana, and that it was his brother Prince William who encouraged him to seek help.

"I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," he revealed.

"My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?" he said of losing Princess Diana. “[I thought] it’s only going to make you sad, it’s not going to bring her back. So from an emotional side, I was like ‘right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything’."

https://giphy.com/gifs/prince-harry-YbNOCnCfZ7ecE?utm_source=iframe&utm_medium=embed&utm_campaign=tag_click

Prince Harry explains that as soon as he started opening up, "all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with."

Attending to his royal duties, Prince Harry struggled with anxiety, feeling "fight or flight" impulses kick in.

https://giphy.com/gifs/harry-fTxnnoM2epbZS

Now, the prince is bravely using his platform to encourage others to seek help: "I know there is huge merit in talking about your issues and the only thing about keeping it quiet is that it’s only ever going to make it worse," he said.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, run Heads Together, a campaign to fight stigma and to promote mental health.

"What we are trying to do is normalize the conversation to the point where anyone can sit down and have a coffee and just go ‘you know what, I’ve had a really s--- day, can I just tell about it? Because then you walk away and it’s done," he explained.

"Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years, I've now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously and well, and been able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else."

Prince Harry's royal subjects are proud of him for speaking up, hoping that it inspires others to do the same.

Thank you so much for this vital work in the realm of mental health. It means so much to hear from prominent people such as Prince Harry ❤👏🏻 — Sonia Kluttz (@SoniaKluttz) April 17, 2017

Wow. It takes a lot of courage to even admit to what one's going through and this is heavy artillery to pick the pace on mental health!! — Harini Chandrashekar (@c_harini) April 17, 2017

Prince Harry talking about MH issues is important. Representation is important. Reading other people's experiences are important. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 17, 2017

Prince Harry on mental health.. "Once you start talking about it, you suddenly realise that you're actually part of quite a big club" 💙 — Katie Lou (@A_MothersLoveXo) April 17, 2017

Prince Harry says he has sought therapy. An extraordinary admission for a British Royal. This will help people https://t.co/mRU4qNT2nB — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 17, 2017

As @bryony_gordon puts it 'Prince Harry just redefined strength and dignity for a new generation.' https://t.co/uOXUpbdreo — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) April 16, 2017

We work with many children experiencing grief. Thank you Prince Harry for speaking so openly about how counselling can help. @heads_together https://t.co/KK1dw0Hoop — Place2Be (@Place2Be) April 17, 2017

Mental health issues don't care if you're a prince or if you're privileged. Brain chemistry doesn't care who your grandmother is, and Prince Harry has struggling in common with the commoners.

Princess Diana, who herself opened up about her mental health issues and worked to highlight issues around the world, would be very proud.

