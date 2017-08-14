Advertising

It's no secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a bit of a tumultuous relationship, but now we're learning just how difficult it was. Old audio has surfaced of the princess calling her wedding "the worst day of my life."

According to the Today Show, the audio is part of a new National Geographic documentary called Diana: In Her Own Words. It uses audio from a series of interviews Diana did in 1991 for a book about her life.

"I'd like to think we've created the definitive Diana documentary from Diana's point of view," producer Tom Jennings said in an interview with Today.

In the documentary, Diana reveals the doubts she had about marrying Prince Charles, even after they were engaged.

"I went upstairs, had lunch with my sisters who were there, and I said, 'I can't marry him. I can't do this. This is absolutely unbelievable,'" Diana says in one of the recordings. "And they were wonderful and said, 'Well, bad luck, Duch. Your face is on the tea towel, so you're too late to chicken out.'"

Many of Diana and Charles' troubles stemmed from Charles' relationship with his future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. In another one of the recordings, Diana recalls getting into a fight with Charles on their honeymoon over a pair of cufflinks he had received from Parker Bowles, which had two C's entwined.

"So I said, 'Camilla gave you those, didn't she?' He said, 'Yes, so what's wrong? They're a present from a friend.' And, boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy," Diana says, per Today. "And it was such a good idea, the two C's. But it wasn't that clever."

Camilla and Charles had dated in the '70s and had an affair while he was still married to Diana, People reports. The two eventually married in 2005.

You can watch the interview with Jennings and some clips from the new Diana documentary over on Today.

