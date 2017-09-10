Advertising

On Friday, Beyonce traveled to Houston to show support to victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to US Magazine. While she was there, Queen Bey made an appearance at St. Johns United Methodist Church, her childhood place of worship, as part of what is the most involved Illuminati plan yet.

Beyonce made the trip home on behalf of her charity foundation BEYGOOD as a way to provide both emotional and financial support to Hurricane Harvey survivors. She was accompanied by baby Blue Ivy, the beloved fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams, and her mom - Tina Lawson. The twins sadly had to sit this trip out. I imagine they were working up some choreography so they can hit stadiums by the time they're 5.

Beyonce delivered an emotional speech to the crowd assembled at her childhood church.

"I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting,” Queen Bey told the crowd. "I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival."

It was probably special for Blue Ivy to see her mom give a speech on her childhood turf.

During her speech, Beyonce made it clear that she still considers the church - and Houston as a whole, her family.

"Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people," Beyonce told the crowd.

Earlier in the day, before her speech, Williams of Destiny's Child and Beyonce's mother Lawson helped feed over 400 hurricane survivors.

Her childhood pastor, Rudy Rasmus, also shared the Beyonce generously donated to the church's relief efforts since the Hurricane hit, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The biggest Illuminati conspiracy in the books is Beyonce's ability to choreograph killer music videos AND be a good empathetic human.

Can I get an amen?

