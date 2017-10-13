According to actor/poet Amber Tamblyn, film director Quentin Tarantino is apparently "stunned" and "heartbroken" about his "friend for 25 years," Harvey Weinstein. Unless you've been living under a rock, on another planet, you'll by now have heard that Weinstein has been accused by a number of women of sexually harassing them, a pattern of behavior that has allegedly been going on for 30 years.
Tamblyn tweeted today, "Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein."
Tamblyn went on to tweet Tarantino's full statement, which reads,
For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger, and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.
It sounds a bit like he's making this about his feelings, rather than the feelings of the women Weinstein allegedly harassed. Tarantino and Weinstein have been friends for a long time, sure, but it's hard not to notice that there is absolutely no mention of the women in his statement. It also seems a little odd that Tamblyn tweeted the statement for Tarantino, considering he has his own Twitter account. He's tweeted a bit about Weinstein's allegations from that account as well.
Some people on Twitter seemed a bit confused about the vagueness of Tarantino's statement.
Others joked about Tarantino making the situation about himself.
And there was also some doubt that Tarantino didn't really know what was allegedly going on with Weinstein and women for all those years.
I guess we'll just have to wait to see what Tarantino has to say about his longtime friend after he's had time to process his "pain, emotions, anger, and memory." Memory? That part's a little suspicious, just sayin'. A very powerful man like Weinstein allegedly harassing (and there are even accusations of assault) women for three decades seems like the kind of thing a person would remember.