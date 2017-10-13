Advertising

According to actor/poet Amber Tamblyn, film director Quentin Tarantino is apparently "stunned" and "heartbroken" about his "friend for 25 years," Harvey Weinstein. Unless you've been living under a rock, on another planet, you'll by now have heard that Weinstein has been accused by a number of women of sexually harassing them, a pattern of behavior that has allegedly been going on for 30 years.

Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017

Tamblyn went on to tweet Tarantino's full statement, which reads,

For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger, and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.

It sounds a bit like he's making this about his feelings, rather than the feelings of the women Weinstein allegedly harassed. Tarantino and Weinstein have been friends for a long time, sure, but it's hard not to notice that there is absolutely no mention of the women in his statement. It also seems a little odd that Tamblyn tweeted the statement for Tarantino, considering he has his own Twitter account. He's tweeted a bit about Weinstein's allegations from that account as well.

Utterly shocked by the revelations about Harvey. He is a good friend, but if he is guilty, there are issues that are inevitable. — Quentin Tarantino (@qtarantino) October 11, 2017

The guilt of men on the face of the earth must be determined by Justice and ultimately by the possible existence of God. — Quentin Tarantino (@qtarantino) October 11, 2017

We need to stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out. — Quentin Tarantino (@qtarantino) October 12, 2017

Some people on Twitter seemed a bit confused about the vagueness of Tarantino's statement.

Well, this is a statement from QT, but it feels more like crisis management than soul searching. And what does "process my ... memory" mean? https://t.co/Z9DfHbthRE — Michael Nazarewycz (@ScribeHard) October 13, 2017

that's basically a 'placeholder' for 'ug, I don't want to sound too mean if I dont have to; let's see what develops' — Mike Schultz (@biddy_biddy_bop) October 13, 2017

Others joked about Tarantino making the situation about himself.

So bizarre to me how many men want to make this about their feelings, first. — USA 🇺🇸 (@SarahThyre) October 13, 2017

We get it, you're going through a hard time, bb. https://t.co/RZb16iAfub — Becky Long (@beckylong) October 13, 2017

It was the same with Cosby. So many men needing to process knowing this about their hero... no mention of the women. — erin whitehead (@girlwithatail) October 13, 2017

And there was also some doubt that Tarantino didn't really know what was allegedly going on with Weinstein and women for all those years.

I'm sorry, but QT was not at all aware of what was going on for all those years? — David Pomerantz (@davidpom2000) October 13, 2017

I guess we'll just have to wait to see what Tarantino has to say about his longtime friend after he's had time to process his "pain, emotions, anger, and memory." Memory? That part's a little suspicious, just sayin'. A very powerful man like Weinstein allegedly harassing (and there are even accusations of assault) women for three decades seems like the kind of thing a person would remember.

