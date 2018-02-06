Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's exposé on Weinstein and car crash: 'One of my most horrendous mistakes.'

On Saturday, the New York Times published a piece about Uma Thurman that included the full story of a car crash she had on the set of the Quentin Tarantino movie Kill Bill. In the piece, written by Maureen Dowd, Thurman talks about how she felt pressured by Tarantino to do a stunt driving scene she wasn't comfortable with, and how difficult it was for her to get ahold of the footage of the crash afterward. Now, Quentin Tarantino is responding to Thurman's claims in an interview with Deadline.
Tarantino admits he convinced Thurman, who was trepidatious about doing the scene, to drive, after driving the road himself once to make sure it was safe. The only problem was, in the end they ended up having the car drive in the opposite direction, and Tarantino never checked that route to see if it would be just as safe. He told Deadline, "That was one of my most horrendous mistakes, that I didn’t take the time to run the road, one more time, just to see what I would see." Clearly the road wasn't as safe going the other way, and Thurman ended up getting into a crash, footage of which Thurman posted on Instagram.
In the caption, Thurman wrote:
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd.
the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality.
i do not believe though with malicious intent.
Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.
he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.
THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE.
for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible.
they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.
the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.
CAA never sent anyone to Mexico.
i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
In response to the article, Tarantino told Deadline of the crash,
It’s the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt. I start hearing from the production manager, Bennett Walsh, that Uma is trepidatious about doing the driving shot. None of us ever considered it a stunt. It was just driving. None of us looked at it as a stunt. Maybe we should have, but we didn’t.
He managed to convince Thurman to drive on the road, saying it was just a straight shot. But Thurman pointed out that it was not a regular road, it was sand, which also made driving difficult.
Of Thurman not being able to view the footage, Tarantino said,
Uma thought I had acquiesced to them not letting her see the footage. I didn’t know any of that was necessarily going on. I knew they weren’t letting her see the footage, but I didn’t know she thought I was part of that. She had just told me they hadn’t let her see the footage.
As Tarantino tells it, Thurman reached out to him earlier this year requesting the raw footage of the crash. Producer Shannon McIntosh was apparently able to find it in a storage facility. "I was so happy when we found the crash footage," Tarantino said, "because I was going to be able to present it to Uma."
As for Quentin Tarantino making disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein apologize to Uma Thurman for making advances on her, Tarantino had this to say:
So I made Harvey apologize to Uma. In the Maureen Dowd article it says, that is when Quentin confronted Harvey? Well, my confrontation was saying, you have to go to Uma. This happened. You have to apologize to her and she has to accept your apology, if we’re going to do Kill Bill together.
Tarantino also addresses the Times article's claim that he spit and choked Thurman, for the movie. He admits he did both, but said that Thurman was totally fine with it. You can read the entire interview at Deadline.