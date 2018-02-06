Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman's exposé on Weinstein and car crash: 'One of my most horrendous mistakes.'

On Saturday, the New York Times published a piece about Uma Thurman that included the full story of a car crash she had on the set of the Quentin Tarantino movie Kill Bill. In the piece, written by Maureen Dowd, Thurman talks about how she felt pressured by Tarantino to do a stunt driving scene she wasn't comfortable with, and how difficult it was for her to get ahold of the footage of the crash afterward. Now, Quentin Tarantino is responding to Thurman's claims in an interview with Deadline.

Tarantino admits he convinced Thurman, who was trepidatious about doing the scene, to drive, after driving the road himself once to make sure it was safe. The only problem was, in the end they ended up having the car drive in the opposite direction, and Tarantino never checked that route to see if it would be just as safe. He told Deadline, "That was one of my most horrendous mistakes, that I didn’t take the time to run the road, one more time, just to see what I would see." Clearly the road wasn't as safe going the other way, and Thurman ended up getting into a crash, footage of which Thurman posted on Instagram.