Quincy Jones says he dated Ivanka Trump: 'she's a fine motherf**ker.'

Music mega-producer (and Rashida's dad!) Quincy Jones sat down for an interview with Vulture, and it's absolutely wild.

The 84-year-old kingmaker covered everything from his first impression of The Beatles ("The worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers."), Michael Jackson ("I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bullshit."), and....*record scratch*...dating Ivanka Trump.

Asked if he could snap his fingers and change one thing about America, Jones said that he would fix racism, which lead into a question about Trumpism, which lead to this: