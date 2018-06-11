Neil Patrick Harris subtweeted Rachel Bloom, who responded with a brutal clap back.

There are always two sides to the annual Tony Awards— There is the glamorous side where actors perform musical numbers from Broadway shows and accept awards while wearing fancy clothes. Then there is the dark underbelly, where people sh*tpost about the ceremony on Twitter.
Former Tony's host Neil Patrick Harris participated in the latter this year.
While live-tweeting the show, Patrick Harris tweeted this about the Tony's backstage correspondent, Rachel Bloom:
In case you didn't know, Rachel Bloom is a Golden Globes Winner, Emmy nominee, and the creator and star of Crazy Ex Girlfriend. Not only that, but the actress and comedian also has ties to Neil Patrick Harris himself.
She decided to clap back at NPH with this equal-parts-classy, equal-parts-brutal tweet:
Twitter was into it.
Eventually Neil Patrick Harris responded with his tail between his legs:
So, so very awkward. I guess we aren't getting a NPH cameo on the last season of Crazy Ex Girlfriend.
But don't feel too bad, Rachel. Neil Patrick Harris also threw shade at Bruce freakin' Springsteen, so you are in good company!