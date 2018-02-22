Is Rachel McAdams really 'seven months pregnant'????

Is Rachel McAdams pregnant?

Baby rumors started flying when the tabloid Life & Style first reported that a source spotted McAdams and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, sharing dinner at a restaurant in Atlanta on February 13th. The magazine reported that the former Mean Girls star is "heavily pregnant with her first child," which is a really weird way to say that, and that a source claimed she "looked to be at least seven months pregnant."

Are the rumors true? Could it just be a food-baby? Or perhaps an Atlanta-based Rachel McAdams lookalike who just happens to be preggers?

Alright, internet. Time to do some sleuthing.

Clue Number One:

McAdams is starring in the new movie Game Night, but has not done any press or attended any events to promote the film.

Clue Number Two:

In my sleuthing, I found my way to this article on Jezebel by writer Bobby Finger. Finger points out that McAdams hasn't been professionally photographed since September 2017. After searching her name on Getty Images, I confirmed this to be true.