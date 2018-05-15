Rainn Wilson trolled a fan who bugged him for an autograph in most Dwight Schrute move ever.

Beets. Bears. Berating teens.
When a Northwestern student named Lily Arnpriester spotted actor Rainn Wilson on a train, she knew she had to get a picture for her brother, who is a massive fan.
In case you didn't know, Wilson famously played Dwight Schrute on the mega-hit comedy, The Office.
In the end, Lily was not able to snap a picture with Rainn Wilson, but did get to meet him, which is pretty cool!
But there is something Lily is not telling us.
Later that day, Wilson tweeted about the encounter from his perspective, and told a whole different story:
That is the most Dwight Schrute shit we've ever heard, and we love it.
Eventually, Lily's brother took side-by-side screenshots of the two stories and posted them on Twitter. At time of publication, it had been retweeted over 1,800 times.
Of course, fans responded to the encounter with GIFs and jokes from The Office:
Well if Lily wasn't much of a fan then, she ought to be now!