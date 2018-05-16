Rebel Wilson's response to everyone freaking about her real age was pitch perfect.

She's 38. Yes. 38.



Caped hero. (via Getty)

If you didn't know, there was a gossip burp on the Internet when an old classmate of Rebel Wilson (the Australian born star of Pitch Perfect) dished to Woman's Day about the fact that she's old as hellllllll. 38?! Why is she still allowed out in public? Here's the incriminating evidence:



Wow, she got a lot done then, too. (via Woman's Day)

A celebrity lying about their age? I am SHOCKED. Actually, some of the confusion stems from Wilson throwing herself a 29th birthday party a few years ago, but that seems like maybe it was one of those "lady jokes" about how we're not allowed to ever turn 30 unless we want to be put in a boat and sent down the river, a la Amy Schumer's sketch, Last F*ckable Day (uncensored version below from Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer):

Or she's a liar! Who cares? Anyway, Rebel Wilson got called out good and hard over the fact that she's still being given parts in Hollywood blockbusters even though she's a shriveled hag. Here's how she responded:

OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as "CC Chalice" ....thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 18, 2015

Tall poppy syndrome is a slang term we've never heard of in the colonies that describes when successful people are attacked by haters, probably because they're standing so high and blooming above the crowd!