Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
may wilkerson
Jun 11, 2019@2:34 PM
Advertising

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe have two children together, Ava and Deacon. And people love to point out that they look like miniature versions of their parents. Of course, genetics are a thing, yadda yadda. But they really do look exceptionally similar to their parents. I mean, look:

What is this, the movie Cruel Intentions?!?!?!?

For comparison:

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
"Let's get married and clone ourselves"

It could be worse than regularly being told you look exactly like famously hot people Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. But fans recently took the doppelganger game a little too far when Ava Phillipe posted these photos of her and her new boyfriend on Instagram:

this week >

A post shared by Ava (@avaphillippe) on

Awwwww!

Advertising

Mom approves. So does Mindy Kaling.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

The couple looks very happy together. And nothing puts a damper on happiness faster than being told your romantic partner looks like YOUR DAD. And yet, MANY people jumped in to the comments section of Ava's photos to make that exact point:

Advertising
Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

There were an obscene number of comments about this. The week of FATHER'S DAY no less?!?!?!?

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
Advertising
Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

There were so many dad comments, that some other commenters stepped in to shut it down. Thank you for your service, these commenters:

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
Advertising

Ava made her feelings on the matter clear by responding to that last comment, simply thanking them:

Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.
 

This story is a perfect example of why having extremely famous parents isn't all fun and games and perfect cheekbones. And as a friendly reminder: don't tell someone their romantic partner looks like their dad!!!!! Even if it's kind of true. SORRY.

alt
alt
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 