Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe have two children together, Ava and Deacon. And people love to point out that they look like miniature versions of their parents. Of course, genetics are a thing, yadda yadda. But they really do look exceptionally similar to their parents. I mean, look:
What is this, the movie Cruel Intentions?!?!?!?
For comparison:
It could be worse than regularly being told you look exactly like famously hot people Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. But fans recently took the doppelganger game a little too far when Ava Phillipe posted these photos of her and her new boyfriend on Instagram:
Awwwww!
Mom approves. So does Mindy Kaling.
The couple looks very happy together. And nothing puts a damper on happiness faster than being told your romantic partner looks like YOUR DAD. And yet, MANY people jumped in to the comments section of Ava's photos to make that exact point:
There were an obscene number of comments about this. The week of FATHER'S DAY no less?!?!?!?
There were so many dad comments, that some other commenters stepped in to shut it down. Thank you for your service, these commenters:
Ava made her feelings on the matter clear by responding to that last comment, simply thanking them:
This story is a perfect example of why having extremely famous parents isn't all fun and games and perfect cheekbones. And as a friendly reminder: don't tell someone their romantic partner looks like their dad!!!!! Even if it's kind of true. SORRY.