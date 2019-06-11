Reese Witherspoon's daughter responds to people saying her BF looks like her dad Ryan Phillipe.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe have two children together, Ava and Deacon. And people love to point out that they look like miniature versions of their parents. Of course, genetics are a thing, yadda yadda. But they really do look exceptionally similar to their parents. I mean, look:

What is this, the movie Cruel Intentions?!?!?!?

For comparison:

It could be worse than regularly being told you look exactly like famously hot people Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. But fans recently took the doppelganger game a little too far when Ava Phillipe posted these photos of her and her new boyfriend on Instagram:

Awwwww!