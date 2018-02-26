Reese Witherspoon, good Southern girl, cleans herself up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reese Witherspoon is a classy lady—except for her 2013 arrest following husband Jim Toth's DUI, which was a blight on her otherwise stellar reputation. Witherspoon, who is currently promoting A Wrinkle in Time, found herself nearby what she described as a "friend" on her Instagram story, according to People. “I’m running a little bit lake for work today but it’s really important,” said on Instagram. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I want to go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her too.”

Witherspoon then filmed herself at her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 41-year-old actor received the star way back in 2010.

"This is so exciting guys, here she is!" she said before revealing her friend.

After wiping her name up, Witherspoon told the star, “Oh, now you’re looking good, girl. And don’t you let people walk all over you!”