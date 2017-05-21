Advertising

You know when you're just chilling in your dorm room and world-famous actress Reese Witherspoon shows up? A student at Stanford University named Caitlyn does.

Witherspoon was back at her alma mater (which is in fact Stanford and not Harvard Law as Legally Blonde would have us believe) as a guest speaker recently, and took a moment to stop by the dorm room she once called home. Once she got there, she found the room's current tenant, Caitlyn, and stopped to take a photo with her.

Advertising

"Surprise!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. "While re-visiting Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room... and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!"

Well of course she welcomed you in, Reese! That's what you do when a celebrity shows up at your dorm room. We hope you at least taught her the Bend & Snap.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.