Reese Witherspoon threw major shade at 'mommy bloggers.' Big mistake.

Reese Witherspoon threw shade at "mommy bloggers" – and they are throwing shade right back.

Last week, Witherspoon was honored with the Entertainment Innovator of the Year award at WSJ Magazine’s 2017 Innovator Awards. She delivered a powerful speech about gender equity in Hollywood, and how she's worked to better represent women on-screen.

Sounds pretty cool and empowering right? Well, the internet seems to have read Witherspoon's speech with a fine-tooth comb, and many of the very women Witherspoon aims to inspire are up in arms over a comment the actress made in her speech.

According to Redbook, in Witherspoon's speech, she emphasized how women want "real substance and thought-provoking entertainment across all platforms," before adding, “And I’m not talking about mommy blogs and 14 ways to cook a turkey.”

In the days following Reese Witherspoon's remarks, Redbook noticed that this particular soundbite was not going over well amongst–you guessed it–mommy bloggers.

Meredith Gordon, who blogs as Bad Sandy, wrote a blog entry entitled "An Open Letter to Reese Witherspoon From a Little Old Mommy Blogger."