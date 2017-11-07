Reese Witherspoon threw major shade at 'mommy bloggers.' Big mistake.

Reese Witherspoon threw shade at "mommy bloggers" – and they are throwing shade right back.
Last week, Witherspoon was honored with the Entertainment Innovator of the Year award at WSJ Magazine’s 2017 Innovator Awards. She delivered a powerful speech about gender equity in Hollywood, and how she's worked to better represent women on-screen.
Sounds pretty cool and empowering right? Well, the internet seems to have read Witherspoon's speech with a fine-tooth comb, and many of the very women Witherspoon aims to inspire are up in arms over a comment the actress made in her speech.
According to Redbook, in Witherspoon's speech, she emphasized how women want "real substance and thought-provoking entertainment across all platforms," before adding, “And I’m not talking about mommy blogs and 14 ways to cook a turkey.”
In the days following Reese Witherspoon's remarks, Redbook noticed that this particular soundbite was not going over well amongst–you guessed it–mommy bloggers.
Meredith Gordon, who blogs as Bad Sandy, wrote a blog entry entitled "An Open Letter to Reese Witherspoon From a Little Old Mommy Blogger."
"In your attempt to champion diversity, you neglected the fact that women who have children are a lot of things, including mothers, but we are not defined by motherhood alone," Gordon wrote. "Just as you are a mother and an actress, you probably wouldn’t appreciate being called a 'mommy actress.' So, no, I don’t appreciate being categorized by motherhood, especially by a fellow woman and mom."
Jill Robbins runs the blog Ripped Jeans and Bifocals, and she wrote a post entitled "Dear Reese Witherspoon – This 'Mommy Blogger' Is Giving You Virtual Side Eye." "You're taking down a segment of the population in order to uplift another," Robbins told Witherspoon.
Blogger Kristen Chase wrote a Twitter thread on the topic, pointing out how not only are many "mommy bloggers" creating quality content, but many are also successful business owners, entrepreneurs, etc.
Witherspoon has not responded to the criticism, though she seems to have subtweeted it. She tweeted graphic of a joke about parenting via the Facebook page Mommy Wine Time, perhaps in an effort to remind her new haters that she's a mom, too.