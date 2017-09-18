Richard Dreyfuss is a well-known actor, the star of canonical films like Jaws, and not Julia Louise-Dreyfuss' late father (RIP). He also has three kids, including a son named Ben Dreyfuss who is an actor, journalist, and very, very funny on a popular website called Twitter.com.

"What did you do during the war, daddy?" "Twitter, mostly." — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 30, 2013

He's also big on overshares. For example, he recently got into a hilariously TMI discussion with his dad on Twitter (a public website) about two subjects people don't usually discuss in public, if at all: 1) Money, and 2) Rehab. And tbh, I applaud them for it.

It all started with this very funny tweet about the movie Jaws, which his dad, Richard Dreyfuss (reminder: NOT Julia Louise-Dreyfus' dad), starred in.

"Jaws" because I didn't get a scholarship to college and my dad had to pay for it https://t.co/hrafuJBrjT — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 16, 2017

Young Dreyfuss declared Jaws his favorite Spielberg movie because it helped his dad pay for him to go to college.

His dad (still Richard Dreyfuss), however, remembered things a little differently, and he decided to weigh in. This led to what may be the single greatest father-son Twitter thread of all time. Enjoy:

I used the Poseidon money for your college. — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) September 17, 2017

That wasn't college. That was rehab. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 17, 2017

I get them confused because neither took. — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) September 17, 2017 Not nice!!!! But also not untrue — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 17, 2017

Then Tim got involved. Who's Tim? You'll find out in a second:

Lmao oh you guys!!!! — Internet Person™⭐️ (@TimHerrera) September 17, 2017

Dad please don't embarrass me in front of my SoulCycle friends — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 17, 2017