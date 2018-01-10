Throwback pic of Ricky Martin bears eerily strong resemblance to Kendall Jenner.

Okay guys, I'm throwing something out there. You know how some people think OJ Simpson is Khloe Kardashian's real dad? What if Ricky Martin is Kendall Jenner's dad?

My evidence is that the '90s nostalgia Instagram page 90s.coma posted an old picture of Ricky Martin from the '80s and people commented that it looks like Kendall Jenner.

Do you see it?

When she's smiling, Jenner does emit some Ricky Martin-vibes.

Well, it's more like they both emit young, pretty people vibes.

There is another celeb people think this pic of Ricky resembles: Romeo, the 15-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham.