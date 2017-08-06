We've seen a lot of celebs going for bold hair colors in recent months. Cara Delevingne went with a pink and silver pixie cut, Lady Gaga debuted a green and orange combo, and now Rihanna has stepped out looking like a magical mermaid.
RiRi debuted her new bright turquoise blue locks during a visit to the Crop Over festival in her native Barbados, People reports. She posted a photo of the new 'do (complete with matching nails) to Instagram on Sunday.
Rihanna has been known to take some risks when it comes to fashion (like this full-body, bedazzled jumpsuit she wore to Coachella), so we can't say we're surprised to see her stepping out looking like a queen of the sea.
Forget the whole unicorn hair trend. Rihanna has moved on to mermaid hair.