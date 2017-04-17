Advertising

Every year, hundreds of people grab their flower crowns and flock to the middle of nowhere for Coachella, a music festival known for outlandish fashion. Fans and artists will use the multi-day concert to don their craziest clothes, and this year, singer Rihanna was among them, wearing a crystal encrusted ensemble that may have crossed the line from bold to outright scary.

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Behold Rihanna! The shiny haunted mannequin of your nightmares!

The bedazzled bodysuit is from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Fall 2017 runway show, and if we are being completely honest, the "Work" singer looks a sparkly Slenderman in the outfit.

SCARY (but also fabulous). giphy

Hey, can she breath in there? Coachella Valley is hot AF. Plus, it looks sooo itchy. How much does that thing weigh? Why is she wearing sunglasses? Rihanna, we are worried about you.

Fortunately, the outfit looks a little more comfortable (and a lot less terrifying) without the headpiece.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Shine bright like a diamond, just make sure you are hydrated under all that bejeweled fabric, RiRi.

Rihanna looks good in everything she wears she's flawless😍😍 #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/HTZfGmlxuh — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) April 16, 2017

