Every year, hundreds of people grab their flower crowns and flock to the middle of nowhere for Coachella, a music festival known for outlandish fashion. Fans and artists will use the multi-day concert to don their craziest clothes, and this year, singer Rihanna was among them, wearing a crystal encrusted ensemble that may have crossed the line from bold to outright scary.
Behold Rihanna! The shiny haunted mannequin of your nightmares!
The bedazzled bodysuit is from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Fall 2017 runway show, and if we are being completely honest, the "Work" singer looks a sparkly Slenderman in the outfit.
Hey, can she breath in there? Coachella Valley is hot AF. Plus, it looks sooo itchy. How much does that thing weigh? Why is she wearing sunglasses? Rihanna, we are worried about you.
Fortunately, the outfit looks a little more comfortable (and a lot less terrifying) without the headpiece.
Shine bright like a diamond, just make sure you are hydrated under all that bejeweled fabric, RiRi.