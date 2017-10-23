This makeup artist looks *exactly* like Rihanna and the internet can't tell them apart.

may wilkerson
Oct 23, 2017@7:40 PM
Andele Lara is a beauty blogger and founder of the website Grow & Glow. She is not pop star, Barbadian superwoman and Fenty founder Rihanna. I repeat, SHE IS NOT RIHANNA.

But you wouldn't necessarily know that from looking at her. Because she looks like this:

Waiiiiiiit HOLD THE PHONE. That's Rihanna, right???!?!?!?

NOPE, IT'S NOT. I SWEAR ON MY LOVE OF DIAMONDS* (*the hit single by Rihanna, obv).

For comparison, here's the real Rihanna:

Goes down TOMORROW… the #GALAXYCOLLECTION will be available at fentybeauty.com @sephora and @harveynichols

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

And here's another photo of Not-Rihanna Lara:

💋 x 2 ✨

A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A 🇭🇹 (@andelelara) on

It's no wonder Instagram commenters are freaking out. Literally no one can believe this is not Rihanna:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/image-JkZ1kL.png
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/image-ZlvhSD.png

Lara broke Instagram earlier this month when makeup artist/YouTube star Patrick Starrr announced that the duo would be teaming up for a mysterious collaboration:

"??Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara?? Thanks @fentybeauty ??? " Starrr wrote on Instagram.

Of course, this set off another shitstorm of comments from people who CAN NOT BELIEVE THIS IS NOT RIHANNA:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/image-QG1tDJ.png
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/image-6WM4RN.png

Getting mobbed by Rihanna fans online (and probably IRL) could get annoying. But luckily, Lara assures us she's doing just fine:

I'm truly happy. I promise 🤞🏽✨

A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A 🇭🇹 (@andelelara) on

So happy to hear that, Rihanna, I mean, Andele!!!!! Huge fan of your face!!!!

