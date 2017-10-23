This makeup artist looks *exactly* like Rihanna and the internet can't tell them apart.

Andele Lara is a beauty blogger and founder of the website Grow & Glow. She is not pop star, Barbadian superwoman and Fenty founder Rihanna. I repeat, SHE IS NOT RIHANNA.

But you wouldn't necessarily know that from looking at her. Because she looks like this:

👸🏾 Haitian Barbie Vibes. kote ayisyen mwen yo? kòmantè drapo a. 🇭🇹 🇭🇹 @patrickstarrr @ynotkeeb @fentybeauty @growandglowco A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A 🇭🇹 (@andelelara) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Waiiiiiiit HOLD THE PHONE. That's Rihanna, right???!?!?!?

NOPE, IT'S NOT. I SWEAR ON MY LOVE OF DIAMONDS* (*the hit single by Rihanna, obv).

For comparison, here's the real Rihanna:

Goes down TOMORROW… the #GALAXYCOLLECTION will be available at fentybeauty.com @sephora and @harveynichols A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

And here's another photo of Not-Rihanna Lara:

💋 x 2 ✨ A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A 🇭🇹 (@andelelara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

It's no wonder Instagram commenters are freaking out. Literally no one can believe this is not Rihanna: