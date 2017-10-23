This makeup artist looks *exactly* like Rihanna and the internet can't tell them apart.

Andele Lara is a beauty blogger and founder of the website Grow & Glow. She is not pop star, Barbadian superwoman and Fenty founder Rihanna. I repeat, SHE IS NOT RIHANNA.
But you wouldn't necessarily know that from looking at her. Because she looks like this:
Waiiiiiiit HOLD THE PHONE. That's Rihanna, right???!?!?!?
NOPE, IT'S NOT. I SWEAR ON MY LOVE OF DIAMONDS* (*the hit single by Rihanna, obv).
For comparison, here's the real Rihanna:
And here's another photo of Not-Rihanna Lara:
It's no wonder Instagram commenters are freaking out. Literally no one can believe this is not Rihanna:
Lara broke Instagram earlier this month when makeup artist/YouTube star Patrick Starrr announced that the duo would be teaming up for a mysterious collaboration:
"??Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara?? Thanks @fentybeauty ??? " Starrr wrote on Instagram.
Of course, this set off another shitstorm of comments from people who CAN NOT BELIEVE THIS IS NOT RIHANNA:
Getting mobbed by Rihanna fans online (and probably IRL) could get annoying. But luckily, Lara assures us she's doing just fine:
So happy to hear that, Rihanna, I mean, Andele!!!!! Huge fan of your face!!!!