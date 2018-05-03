Rihanna made the most brutal comment about Drake and the internet is devastated.

It seems like just yesterday that we were all rooting Rihanna and Drake to finally getting together, but now it seems that the chances of Drianna (Rake?) happening are slim to none.
Between making music, creating makeup, or doing world-changing humanitarian work, Rihanna found a moment to do an interview with Vogue.
In it, Rihanna opens up about her strained relationship with Drake. It seems that things really went downhill for the two after Drake’s speech at MTV's Video Music Awards in 2016, where he honored RiRi by declaring his undying love for her while presenting her with the Vanguard award.
It was awkward for us, but even more awkward for her. Here is a snippet from the interview:
It was one of the most memorable appearances of her career, with a medley of songs performed throughout the night and a string of jaw-dropping wardrobe transformations. And yet the whole event was overshadowed by a more titillating chapter in pop-culture history: After taking out a billboard in Los Angeles a couple of days earlier congratulating Rihanna, Drake presented her with the award while professing his undying love for her on live TV. Suddenly what should have been her big moment became all about him.
Rihanna winces slightly at the mention of the rapper’s name before her eyes glaze over with cool indifference. “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”
Honestly, Twitter was kinda sad for Drake. Because, let's be real, who doesn't want to date Rihanna?
But others totally understood where she was coming from.
Well, one thing is for sure. We will be listening for diss tracks on any future albums from both Rihanna and Drake.
To read Rihanna's entire interview with Vogue, click here.