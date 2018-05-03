Rihanna made the most brutal comment about Drake and the internet is devastated.

It seems like just yesterday that we were all rooting Rihanna and Drake to finally getting together, but now it seems that the chances of Drianna (Rake?) happening are slim to none.

giphy

Between making music, creating makeup, or doing world-changing humanitarian work, Rihanna found a moment to do an interview with Vogue.

In it, Rihanna opens up about her strained relationship with Drake. It seems that things really went downhill for the two after Drake’s speech at MTV's Video Music Awards in 2016, where he honored RiRi by declaring his undying love for her while presenting her with the Vanguard award.

It was awkward for us, but even more awkward for her. Here is a snippet from the interview: