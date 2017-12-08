Rihanna's massive diamond ring sends her fans into engagement frenzy.

Obviously, Rihanna being who she is means that everything she does, says, or wears is scrutinized. On Thursday night, the pop star was seen out and about rocking a big ol' sparkly diamond ring on her left index finger. So naturally some people are wondering, is she engaged? And others are wondering, hold up, does RiRi even have a boyfriend?
So, Rihanna reportedly does have a man, according to the Sun. She's rumored to be dating Hassan Jameel, the billionaire heir to the Toyota empire. They were last seen together in June, when they were spotted during a make-out session.
As for the engagement part, we have no idea. On the one hand (pun it up), she's got a boyfriend, and while they're very private, there's a chance he could have proposed. But on the other hand, no.
Because as it turns out, the ring, which, according to a tweet from account @drakesangelbaby, is from Doyle, is not in the engagement section on their website. It's also only worth $40,000, which, in Rihanna Town, is like coffee money. If someone were going to propose, they'd probably go a little bigger than that.
Twitter is having a field day with this information, either way.
So no, probably not an engagement just yet, but hey, fingers crossed (another hand pun, high five!) for something soon because who wouldn't be excited about a Rihanna wedding (and possibly mini-Rihanna babies)??