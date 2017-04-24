Advertising

We don't know why Rihanna can't stop photoshopping the Queen of England's face onto photos of herself and sharing them on Instagram. We just know that it's definitely happening. And we love it.

https://giphy.com/gifs/shady-hint-LWU1alSEJkv9C

The classic RiRi shenanigans began on Saturday, when the pop star, freshly returned from Coachella, posted this photo:

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Friday was the Queen's 91st birthday, which may have inspired this. Beyond that, our only explanation is: that's soooo RiRi.

She then posted three more photos of the Queen's face plastered onto her own body. Each one more beautiful and inappropriate than the last.

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

"y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion."

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

"#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here*"

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

"It's not that deep."

Most of us look at these photos and see divinely executed perfection. But some people apparently don't take well to jokes about the British monarchy. "Its rude you know. This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if its yours," wrote one commenter (personally my grandma would be thrilled).

Others commented:

This person might just be confused:

Rihanna has finally responded to the haters. In the most Rihanna way ever:

haters will say it's photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

"haters will say it's photoshop."

Oh Rihanna, you precious, perfect flower. I would say "never change," but there's clearly no need.

https://giphy.com/gifs/cute-rihanna-MxVHrKguywNAA

