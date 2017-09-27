Advertising

Rihanna's new makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, made a huge splash upon its release on September 8th not only because Rihanna was involved (duh), but also because it boasts 40 different shades of foundation— a much bigger and more inclusive selection than most beauty brands.

Everyone from Albino woman Krystal Robertson to melanin-rich beauty blogger Nyma Tang have completely raved about the Fenty foundation, and the darker shades especially have been selling out of stores.

The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017

Advertising

But not so fast. On Monday, longstanding makeup brand Makeup Forever took to Instagram to remind people that they have had 40 different shades of their Ultra HD Foundation on sale since 2015. They uploaded this especially shady (literally and figuratively) post onto Instagram to take an obvious jab at Fenty Beauty.

40 shades is nothing new to us -👄- Since 2015, the #ultraHDfoundation released 40 shades for everyone’s unique skin tone understanding the difference between red and yellow undertones. With expertise, time and passion - we shall continue to develop and improve our products for pros, for you, for everyone.

Advertising

Damn, that was about as subtle as Makeup Forever's highly pigmented red lipstick, ARTIST ROUGE MAT™.

But if you thought Rihanna was going to let Makeup Forever get away with the salty Instagram, ooohhhh boy are you wrong. Rihanna commented on Make Up For Ever's post not once by twice, and all of it was captured in screenshots captured The Shade Room:

#ClapBackSeason: Earlier we told y'all how people were dragging #MakeUpForever for a post they made regarding their 40 shades of foundation & #Rihanna just joined in on the drag fest 😩😩😩 #FentyBeauty A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

THE SHADE!

Advertising

No, wait...

THE FORTY SHADES!

Is that pun old yet? I'll stop.

giphy

But hey, these two can fight it out all the went, because in the end— we all win.

Makeup for everyone!

Advertising

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.