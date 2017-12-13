Rihanna's new honey golden locks are a thing of beauty.

Advertising
Rihanna has been giving the world life lately, thanks to her gorgeous looks and Fenty Beauty. Speaking of Fenty, she's dropping 14 new lipstick shades, omg.
Back to Riri. Lately, Rihanna has been wearing her hair in a lob, sometimes with bangs.
Those bangs are perfection on her.
This week, Rihanna has changed up her look again by going all Rapunzel.
She captioned her Instagram story video, "new hurr who dis." Dis is obviously a gorgeous creature who can pull off any style.
For a better look of Riri's long locks, here's a photo:
Just as Kim Kardashian chopped her super-long hair off, Rihanna adds mega-length. Which style are we supposed to emulate??
