Rihanna's new honey golden locks are a thing of beauty.

Rihanna has been giving the world life lately, thanks to her gorgeous looks and Fenty Beauty. Speaking of Fenty, she's dropping 14 new lipstick shades, omg.

14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on Dec. 26 Be first in line @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Back to Riri. Lately, Rihanna has been wearing her hair in a lob, sometimes with bangs.

@fentybeauty #GALAXYCOLLECTION 🇧🇧 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:48am PST

🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Those bangs are perfection on her.

This week, Rihanna has changed up her look again by going all Rapunzel.

A post shared by Rihanna Snapchat & IG Story 🎈 (@rihchat) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

She captioned her Instagram story video, "new hurr who dis." Dis is obviously a gorgeous creature who can pull off any style.

For a better look of Riri's long locks, here's a photo:

A post shared by Rihanna Snapchat & IG Story 🎈 (@rihchat) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Just as Kim Kardashian chopped her super-long hair off, Rihanna adds mega-length. Which style are we supposed to emulate??