According to Twitter, we may have a new president. Her name is Rihanna, aka President Ri Ri, or President Fenty if we're being technical. So far, her Twitter approval ratings are through the roof.
As you may know, Puerto Rico is currently facing a humanitarian crisis in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The U.S. territory is desperately in need of aid, and yet the president, up until yesterday, was noticeably quiet on the subject.
But The Daily News, who are not known for being quiet on any subject, released a powerful cover yesterday, in which they dubbed the Puerto Rico crisis an "American tragedy" and called out Trump for his failure to help. Then, future President Fenty shared it on Twitter this morning, and Twitter exploded:
The superstar, who is originally from Barbados, wracked up over 82,000 retweets since this morning. And Twitter has declared a new president:
While others are praising her for doing more than the actual president.
And others are trying to explain Trump's slow response.
And some pointed out the irony of the whole situation: