Advertising

According to Twitter, we may have a new president. Her name is Rihanna, aka President Ri Ri, or President Fenty if we're being technical. So far, her Twitter approval ratings are through the roof.

As you may know, Puerto Rico is currently facing a humanitarian crisis in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The U.S. territory is desperately in need of aid, and yet the president, up until yesterday, was noticeably quiet on the subject. But The Daily News, who are not known for being quiet on any subject, released a powerful cover yesterday, in which they dubbed the Puerto Rico crisis an "American tragedy" and called out Trump for his failure to help. Then, future President Fenty shared it on Twitter this morning, and Twitter exploded:

Advertising

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

The superstar, who is originally from Barbados, wracked up over 82,000 retweets since this morning. And Twitter has declared a new president:

nothing but respect for MY president. pic.twitter.com/aCw99OAcn1 — Michael Foss (@Fossphate) September 28, 2017

Nothing but rihspect for my president god bless amerihca — sadaf (@yslfenty) September 28, 2017

Nothing but mad respect for you, my President Robyn Rihanna Fenty. God bless AmeRihca! 🎈❤️👑 — JASB (@91jasonng) September 28, 2017

Advertising

While others are praising her for doing more than the actual president.

Just by tweeting this she's done more than Trump. — Fronk Thaddeus (@SirFronksalot) September 28, 2017

And others are trying to explain Trump's slow response.

Advertising

The problem is that Trump does not see Puerto Ricans as his people. Great that he is starting to notice — but way late. — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) September 28, 2017

But @rihanna, he's just too busy with his crusade against NFL. https://t.co/WNrAxsas8A — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 28, 2017

Sorry, Trump is busy about NFL & giving his friends tax cuts. — BeastSlayer (@BeastSlayer88) September 28, 2017

And some pointed out the irony of the whole situation:

It looks like we're gonna need other countries to step in with disaster relief to help Americans https://t.co/DdZ81h0JEn — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) September 28, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.