Getting over a breakup is tough. There's the solitary mourning period, requisite ice cream binges, and ceremonial burning of all your ex's possessions. But a lucky recent dumper or dumpee got the best advice from the best source: Rihanna.

RiRi fan Samer slid into Rihanna's Twitter DMs (which aren't open, she must have been following him back), and got some sage advice from the star, whose words will make the next great empowering pop anthem.

"Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself!" Rihanna wrote. "Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!!"

Queen. Giphy

Even the most cynical, dead inside people among us (me) could find that a cool take, especially since it comes from a celebrity to a normal.

Let's hope Drake takes that advice. He'll never be over her.

Happier times. Giphy

