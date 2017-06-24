Advertising

We all know Rihanna as a music superstar, but you may not know that she's also Global Citizen's ambassador to the Global Partnership for Education.

World leaders are gearing up to come together at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany next month. While they're there, they'll discuss the issues facing the world and humanity as a whole. Rihanna wanted to make sure they didn't forget about education. So, she reached out to a bunch of them on Twitter.

Rihanna got in touch with the president of Argentina:

hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

The prime minister of Canada:

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

The newly elected president of France:

And the entire country of Germany:

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Rihanna's followers loved her social media activism. Like, really loved it.

Rihanna is clocking these world leaders ensuring they commit to #FundEducation. Yes. A service-oriented, philanthropic, do-good Queen. pic.twitter.com/OMrWxP9D10 — TJ (@TerahJay) June 23, 2017

yeaaaaa boy rihanna and julia g makin changes in this cold ass world https://t.co/9qa852NTiQ — 👑 b (@anabelsbrother) June 24, 2017

First, Rihanna offered scholarships to immigrant students. Now, she's bettering and expanding education worldwide. #FundEducation ❤ — ✨thread account✨ (@threadvybzzzz) June 24, 2017

And, hey! She even heard back from some of those aforementioned world leaders.

Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017

When you have 74 million Twitter followers like Rihanna, you might as well use it for good. Girl knows how to get things done!

