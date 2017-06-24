Advertising

We all know Rihanna as a music superstar, but you may not know that she's also Global Citizen's ambassador to the Global Partnership for Education.

World leaders are gearing up to come together at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany next month. While they're there, they'll discuss the issues facing the world and humanity as a whole. Rihanna wanted to make sure they didn't forget about education. So, she reached out to a bunch of them on Twitter.

Rihanna got in touch with the president of Argentina:

Advertising

The prime minister of Canada:

The newly elected president of France:

And the entire country of Germany:

Advertising

Rihanna's followers loved her social media activism. Like, really loved it.

Advertising

And, hey! She even heard back from some of those aforementioned world leaders.

When you have 74 million Twitter followers like Rihanna, you might as well use it for good. Girl knows how to get things done!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.