Rita Ora wore a bathrobe on the red carpet, but it was less weird than her fork.

The MTV European Music Videos Awards were this Sunday evening in London, hosted by musician Rita Ora—who seems mostly to be famous in the US for being famous in the UK and appearing in 50 Shades of Grey. Despite being the host, Ora went full on with an IDGAF attitude in terms of her outfit. A few days before the event, Ora instagrammed a pic of her prepping in a bathrobe and towel on her head. Normal things at that point.

- Getting close 2017 EMA - dun knoooooo #3days #rehearsals A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Then Ora showed up to the actual event in a bathrobe, with a towel on her head.

From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet ❣ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Isn't her neck killing her with that towel? The towel doesn't exactly look like lightweight cotton.

Ora continued to wear the outfit, albeit with a shorter hem line, once the show started. She instagrammed a video of her running around in the shorter dress, fretting about being late to the show.