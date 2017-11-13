Rita Ora wore a bathrobe on the red carpet, but it was less weird than her fork.

The MTV European Music Videos Awards were this Sunday evening in London, hosted by musician Rita Ora—who seems mostly to be famous in the US for being famous in the UK and appearing in 50 Shades of Grey. Despite being the host, Ora went full on with an IDGAF attitude in terms of her outfit. A few days before the event, Ora instagrammed a pic of her prepping in a bathrobe and towel on her head. Normal things at that point.
Then Ora showed up to the actual event in a bathrobe, with a towel on her head.
Isn't her neck killing her with that towel? The towel doesn't exactly look like lightweight cotton.
Ora continued to wear the outfit, albeit with a shorter hem line, once the show started. She instagrammed a video of her running around in the shorter dress, fretting about being late to the show.
(For the curious the song featured is "Suttin Like Dat" by Kurupt FM.)
Some on Twitter enjoyed dragging Ora's outfit, though many appreciated her relaxed style.
Ora eventually slipped into something a little more uncomfortable. In total, Ora wore 13 outfits over the evening, with some being a little more standard than others.
Another standout was this chic gardening ensemble.
Even the number of her outfit changes was mocked, because everything women do is mockable.
Honestly, if you were a celeb doing events all the time, you'd probably be begging to wear a robe on the red carpet.