Paris Hilton tweeted a picture today of singer Rita Ora wearing an item of clothing with Paris Hilton's own mug plastered all over it. The most interesting thing about the garb is that we have absolutely no idea what it is.

Ora had Instagrammed the same picture, with the caption "Always @parishilton."

Always @parishilton 👩‍❤️‍👩 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Okay, so let's take a good, long look at this thing, whatever it is. A skirt? Pants? Chaps? Maybe it's a tight mini-skirt pulled down, exposing the fishnet stockings and body suit that Ora is wearing underneath. OR is the fishnet and the black and white part in the front actually part of the item? If so, what would one call this type of clothing?

Then there's the green stuff that seems to be sprouting from the…thing. It's not astroturf…but some sort of planty, feathery stuff that covers the lower part of Ora's outfit.

There are so many layers of confusion here. Googling provides no answer. The mystery is too great…we will not stop until we find answers, and we'll pass those answers on to you, dear reader.

