People magazine has reported that a week after Rob Kardashian's social media monsoon of revenge porn against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, the boy Kardashian has apologized to his family. And not just for his tirade, but for the whole relationship.

"He did apologize. Finally!" the source told People . The drama has been both a PR and legal headache for the klan, as Rob has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 ft. away from her and legally cannot post pictures of her and her children.

"Rob is very stubborn," the source continued. "It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it."

"Especially feels bad" means he already felt bad for more than just the Twitter nastiness. That's a bit of a burn—not only is there no record yet of him directly apologizing to Chyna, the victim of his crime, he's now trying to retcon the relationship altogether.

Rob isn't taking the "better to have loved and lost" approach to the breakup, but rather telling his family that he totally regrets this Keeping Up with the Kardashians character arc.

Someone tell momager Kris Jenner that as much as she may despise Blac Chyna, she still deserves a public apology from Rob. This story isn't just going to go away, and one day Dream will probably Google herself and when she stumbles upon the photos (oy), she's going to want to see her dad making amends.

Seriously, to quote Scott Disick:

