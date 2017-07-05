Advertising

In a series of Instagrams on the 5th of July, Rob Kardashian went OFF on his ex and mother of his daughter Blac Chyna, leaking her nudes (which is illegal in California), sharing her phone number, calling her an unfit mother, alleging that she had a threesome with T.I. and Tiny, calling her crazy, and saying that he payed for her to have $100,000 of plastic surgery after the baby was born. It's so bad, SNOOP DOGG felt the need to get involved.

Because Rob and Chyna are celebrities, the internet is having fun with the breakdown. Even the man himself got in on the memes.

Advertising

You know I'm coming with that heat : My Beyoncé lemonade album about to be fire 🍋🍋 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Here's the best comedy on the drama.

1.

Kanye: Blac Chyna..

Rob Kardashian: Stop

Kanye: spose to buy shorty TYCO wi...

Rob: Stop

Kanye: ..went to the doctor got lypo with ya money — Chad Potts (@Chad_Potts) July 5, 2017

2.

Kris Jenner planning all the ways she can cash in from the Rob Kardashian/ Blac Chyna drama pic.twitter.com/Vq0hbiyPdy — Eleanor 🌹 (@eleanor_watts27) July 5, 2017

Advertising

3.

After going on IG and reading Rob Kardashian s posts about Blac Chyna. 🤤😄😏 pic.twitter.com/rS4Y7LKhkf — hail_mari☮ (@MsNurseMari) July 5, 2017

4.

Since Rob Kardashian decided to post Blac Chyna's number on IG, I might as well go have some fun. pic.twitter.com/oWYcQ42Wsp — Stephen Quavo (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) July 5, 2017

5.

y'all are so quick with the rob kardashian memes oh my god pic.twitter.com/TEfzrzXbko — $hay (@digitaIdeadrose) July 5, 2017

Advertising

6.

It took all this time for Rob Kardashian to finally realize Blac Chyna was playing him. BOYYYYY WE ALL KNEW. pic.twitter.com/3K9DePbCM2 — BadGalBriBri (@BriDaniellee) July 5, 2017

7.

I thought nothing was worse than @realDonaldTrump tweeting but then #RobKardashian hopped on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/IbEwci4SG2 — Heather (@schlorf330) July 5, 2017

8.

you mean to tell me Blac Chyna never loved Rob and had a baby to trap him and wanted to steal the Kardashian name?? pic.twitter.com/2FsOfPcNvu — M (@heym22) July 5, 2017

Advertising

9.

Rob Kardashian has taught us a good lesson today. Cheat on a sock mogul once, shame on you, cheat on a sock mogul twice, Instagram blast pic.twitter.com/LJMlDjYvs2 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 5, 2017

10.

Only Rob and Chyna I acknowledge... pic.twitter.com/2lrfOvLO4R — Small Freedia (@KidFury) July 5, 2017

11.

Chyna is about to be a millionaire that defamation lawsuit is going to be lit pic.twitter.com/Ml33MjtdeB — Nat (@Mieczysllaw_) July 5, 2017

Advertising

12.

Rob Kardashian- I thought you loved me..

Blac Chyna-

I ThOuGHt YoU LOVed ME.. pic.twitter.com/R8IJIyjsJi — 🌹 (@Antonioflores77) July 5, 2017

13.

I can only assume that Rob Kardashian is trending because Trump is trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with Chyna. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 5, 2017

14.

"Rob took you to the doc, but you dont look like Kim, left the operation table and still look like Him" #RobKardashian #Chyna pic.twitter.com/ncnEpZ1C54 — Regina George 👑 (@WatseHisTime) July 5, 2017

Advertising

15.

Also, if Rob is exposing Blac Chyna's surgeries can we also get the receipts on Khloe, Kim, and Kylie? Might as well! pic.twitter.com/rUduHt2pTv — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) July 5, 2017

16.

When You Realized That This Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Shit Is A Publicity Stunt By Kris To Get All The Heat Of Kylie And Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/YMT7HaAvIQ — ㅤㅤㅤ (@Yondaliis) July 5, 2017

17.

*Me waiting for TI to hit Rob back* pic.twitter.com/B55Tnmx4ZU — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 5, 2017

Advertising

18.

But how is rob gonna drag Chyna for getting surgery like his whole family ain't made of plastic pic.twitter.com/iqQAFHBDxQ — HNDRXX ✨ (@highonbree) July 5, 2017

19. And finally, a meta one:

All the meme makers when they hear about the Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna drama: pic.twitter.com/nHiU9eULl2 — Jazzy (@NotJazzyy) July 5, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.