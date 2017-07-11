Advertising

The Kardashian shield has activated around Rob Kardashian. In the wake of Kardashian's Instagram purge of intimate photos of Blac Chyna, fans of both parties were waiting for the famously insular family to weigh in.

So far, the expected Kardashian media circus hasn't come into play. Kris Jenner hasn't released a statement. Khloe Kardashian hasn't tweeted out a thinly veiled opinion. But there has been one sign of life from the Klan — a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in which Blac Chyna agreed not to discuss details about Rob or any of the family members, including Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Lamar Odom, and Kanye West.

In an interview with Nightline, Chyna detailed her actions in response to the scandal. She's received a restraining order against Rob and has retained a lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who is focusing on California's revenge porn laws.

As Jezebel explains, "When asked for comment on the matter, Kim simply sent over a copy of the non-disclosure agreement that Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna — not a statement per se, but more revealing than any canned response that she would’ve provided otherwise."

The "Confidentiality Agreement" provides that Blac Chyna, legal name Angela White, will "not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion, or manner related to, associated with, or connected to" the family.

The document stipulates that she must remain silent on "personal relationships, business activities, plans, operations, finances, or employees, or those of their affiliates, employees or any of their respective families, associates, friends, affiliates, agents, assigns, or designees." Basically, Chyna signed away her right to make a peep about the Kardashians.

Even worse, the agreement stipulates that if any clause in the contract is violated, the person responsible could owe the family up to $10 million for breach of contract. A lawsuit from the Kardashian family could certainly bring even more bad press their way, and that can't be what Kris Jenner wants right now. But is the threat of legal activity enough for Blac Chyna to remain silent on issues — some of them potentially illegal — that went on between her and Rob?

Only time, and the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will tell.

