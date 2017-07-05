Advertising

Robert Kardashian has been making his appearances on 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' and has been in the public eye a little more than usual since he started dating Blac Chyna.

However, it looks like Rob has finally had enough of the lying and cheating. He's stepping up as a father and calling out his baby mama for who she really is.

Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Rob's Fourth of July appeared to start out great. He spent it with his daughter, relaxing in a swimming pool with her.

Advertising

However, his next Instagram post from July 5, got dark fast.

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

He captioned the photo of Chyna kissing another man in bed with, "Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help"

Advertising

Rob doesn't stop at simply calling out Blac Chyna, but he also calls out the guy she was with! According to his Instagram post, the guy that goes by ferraritru3 hit Rob up asking for money or he would blackmail them and expose Chyna for who she really is.

Rob apparently doesn't do well with these kinds of threats because he took it upon himself to expose them both.

Advertising

He captioned the photo with, "And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe I prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your mom's car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this cornball, u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one."

Advertising

Rob goes on to explain how Chyna is drunk and on drugs constantly. He would pay for her drugs to be dropped off at the house and claims their daughter Dream has been with him instead of her. The house she lives in has men coming in and out, and Rob even pays for her to live there.

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Rob doesn't stop there. He continues with his Instagram blast by also calling out Blac Chyna for her body. After Chyna gave birth to Dream, she lost her baby weight almost overnight. It was pretty unbelievable, but Rob cleared that up for us real fast.

Advertising

Rob posted a video of Chyna preparing for surgery. He captioned it, "Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this"

Advertising

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Advertising

Some back story may be needed for his comment. Years ago Blac Chyna was with Tyga. They had a son named King together and got engaged. Rob's younger sister Kylie Jenner, who was a minor at the time, fell in love with Tyga.

Tyga ended up leaving Chyna for Rob's younger sister, creating an enormous amount of resentment from Chyna for the entire Kardashian family. Tyga even wrote the song 'Stimulated' about Kylie and had her star in the music video.

It makes sense that Blac Chyna was jealous and hurt over the relationship drama, but having a child out of spite seems a little crazy.

Advertising

Rob continued his posting spree by adding:

"The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame."

Advertising

Rob explains in later posts that he knows he's being petty but he doesn't care anymore because Chyna is creating a terrible environment for his daughter. He also claims that Chyna would fake a lot of things and beg him to bring paparazzi places.

He said he doesn't care if his daughter sees these posts one day because he doesn't ever want Dream to be like Chyna. He also claims that she could only breastfeed for four weeks because she wanted to drink alcohol so bad.

Pt1 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Advertising

Pt2 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.