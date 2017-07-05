Entertainment > Celebrities
Entertainment > Celebrities
Rob Kardashian leaked Blac Chyna’s nudes and sh*t’s getting ugly.
While you're recovering from your Fourth of July hangover, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna woke up to air out dirty laundry and it's very, very dirty. Like, nude pictures dirty.
It all started when Kardashian shared a video of Blac Chyna making out with a dude that she allegedly sent him the day before.
Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help
A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
And he shared a screenshot of texts from the dude, WITHOUT BLURRING HIS NUMBER, and alleged that Chyna had just sent him nudes.
"Just yesterday Chyna sent me her pussy and everything and said she gonna come fuck me ... wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been fucking including me," Rob wrote.
He then shared the aforementioned nude photo, which, he requested for masturbatory purposes.
"This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday," he wrote, "This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."
THERE'S MORE. Rob went forth and claimed that Chyna is doing drugs and is very, very promiscuous—and it's interfering with her mothering.
He then shared ANOTHER nude of Chyna's, being very critical of her nipples.
The caption reads:
This is a pic Chyna just sent me before she fucked another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house. And for all u wondering why her damn nipples are so damn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them shits used to be so cute and now they so damn big !
It keeps going... Rob shared a video of Chyna going off to surgery—the aforementioned "$100,000 worth of plastic surgery"—to back up his claims of how he got her "body back."
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
Rob goes as far as to claim that Chyna even had baby Dream "out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy," and left him as soon as she healed, a twist that literally everyone saw coming. Oh, honey.
Lest you forget: the other baby daddy is TYGA, who is KYLIE JENNER'S EX BOYFRIEND. This is a family affair.
The heartbroken Rob then proceeds to go in on the mystery man that Chyna is seen making out with, a self-proclaimed "Musician/Icon/Brand Ambassador/ Entrepreneur" who goes by the name Ferrari.
Ferrari allegedly "reached out" to Rob, hitting him up for money or else he'd "expose Chyna."
More messages from just one of the men Chyna been fucking in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for. But this one dude she fucking who reached out to me asking me to help him make money or he gonna expose Chyna. Bro nobody cares about Chyna like that and everyone has had her. Including u and me lol. She crazy ---- his page is @ferraritru3 CHYNA STOP HAVING YOUR BROKE BOYS HITTING ME AND TRYING TO LINK TO GET MONEY
A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
Ferrari posted a selfie from Chyna's bed, the "house I pay for and bed I made my baby in " as Rob says, which truly upset him.
The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.
A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
Things take an emotional turn, as Rob says God has showed him the way as he deals with ex, and that he realized what everyone had assumed this whole time: "I had my daughter of out Love [sic] but this woman left the second I paid for her body surgery and then she was out."
It's not over. In fact, this is only the beginning.
Rob says he "got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and fucking dudes in the bed my daughter lays I don't play."
Stay tuned...this is guaranteed to be the day's biggest distraction from Trump news.