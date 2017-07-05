Advertising

While you're recovering from your Fourth of July hangover, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna woke up to air out dirty laundry and it's very, very dirty. Like, nude pictures dirty.

It all started when Kardashian shared a video of Blac Chyna making out with a dude that she allegedly sent him the day before.

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

And he shared a screenshot of texts from the dude, WITHOUT BLURRING HIS NUMBER, and alleged that Chyna had just sent him nudes.

Advertising

"Just yesterday Chyna sent me her pussy and everything and said she gonna come fuck me ... wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been fucking including me," Rob wrote.

He then shared the aforementioned nude photo, which, he requested for masturbatory purposes.

The real Instagram doesn't have that square on it. Instagram

"This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday," he wrote, "This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."

Advertising

THERE'S MORE. Rob went forth and claimed that Chyna is doing drugs and is very, very promiscuous—and it's interfering with her mothering.

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

He then shared ANOTHER nude of Chyna's, being very critical of her nipples.

Advertising

The caption reads:

This is a pic Chyna just sent me before she fucked another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house. And for all u wondering why her damn nipples are so damn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them shits used to be so cute and now they so damn big !

It keeps going... Rob shared a video of Chyna going off to surgery—the aforementioned "$100,000 worth of plastic surgery"—to back up his claims of how he got her "body back."

Advertising

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Rob goes as far as to claim that Chyna even had baby Dream "out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy," and left him as soon as she healed, a twist that literally everyone saw coming. Oh, honey.

Lest you forget: the other baby daddy is TYGA, who is KYLIE JENNER'S EX BOYFRIEND. This is a family affair.

Advertising

Live footage of Tyga reacting to this mess. Giphy

The heartbroken Rob then proceeds to go in on the mystery man that Chyna is seen making out with, a self-proclaimed "Musician/Icon/Brand Ambassador/ Entrepreneur" who goes by the name Ferrari.

Ferrari allegedly "reached out" to Rob, hitting him up for money or else he'd "expose Chyna."

More messages from just one of the men Chyna been fucking in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for. But this one dude she fucking who reached out to me asking me to help him make money or he gonna expose Chyna. Bro nobody cares about Chyna like that and everyone has had her. Including u and me lol. She crazy ---- his page is @ferraritru3 CHYNA STOP HAVING YOUR BROKE BOYS HITTING ME AND TRYING TO LINK TO GET MONEY A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Advertising

Ferrari posted a selfie from Chyna's bed, the "house I pay for and bed I made my baby in " as Rob says, which truly upset him.

Things take an emotional turn, as Rob says God has showed him the way as he deals with ex, and that he realized what everyone had assumed this whole time: "I had my daughter of out Love [sic] but this woman left the second I paid for her body surgery and then she was out."

Advertising

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

It's not over. In fact, this is only the beginning.

Rob says he "got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and fucking dudes in the bed my daughter lays I don't play."

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Stay tuned...this is guaranteed to be the day's biggest distraction from Trump news.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.