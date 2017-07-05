Advertising

Don't be fooled into thinking that Rob Kardashian posting Blac Chyna's nude pictures is just some juicy celebrity drama— what he is doing is illegal in the state of California.

On Wednesday morning, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to humiliate and shame his former fiancée Blac Chyna by writing about her plastic surgeries, slut shaming her, and posting naked pictures of her on a public forum. Besides this being a shitty thing to do to the mother of your child (and to just any human person in general), posting naked pictures without someone's consent is illegal under California Penal Code 647(j)(4) PC. It is not 100% clear if Kardashian was in California when he posted the pictures, but it seems likely seeing that he is a resident of the state.

honestly fuck every media outlet reposting chyna's nudes and framing revenge porn as rob "going off on" her — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) July 5, 2017

What Kardashian is doing is called revenge porn, or, more technically, "nonconsensual pornography" or "cyber exploitation." It is illegal in 38 states, and has been illegal in California since 2013.

Under SB 255, an act of revenge porn is defined as someone who “photographs or records by any means the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person, under circumstances where the parties agree or understand that the image shall remain private, and the person subsequently distributes the image taken, with the intent to cause serious emotional distress, and the depicted person suffers serious emotional distress.

Revenge porn is considered disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor in California. If convicted, one could face up to six months in a county jail or a fine of up to $1000.

Better start packing those designer socks, Rob. You might be spending time behind bars due to your irresponsible freak out.

P.S.: Grow up.

P.P.S.: Go away.

