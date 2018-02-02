Rob Kardashian left a heartbreakingly sad comment on Snapchat and fans are worried.

Rob Kardashian had always famously stayed out of the spotlight, until his relationship with baby mama Blac Chyna. But now that they've split, he's disappeared from the public eye again. On Friday, a fan account called @KimYepictures posted a throwback gif of Kardashian singing and dancing while holding his nephew Mason on both Twitter and Snapchat, saying "I miss you so much Rob."
And the saddest part was, Kardashian responded with the comment, "Me too," with a blue heart emoji.
In response, so many of his fans on Twitter stepped up to let him know he's adored.
Some fans mentioned Kardashian's baby girl, Dream, in their notes, reminding him to stay strong for her. (She's currently the picture in his Twitter avi.)
Rob Kardashian had a tough 2017. He's famously struggled with his weight, which has affected his self-esteem. In addition, his whirlwind, dramatic relationship with Blac Chyna, which resulted in their daughter, ended, with Chyna saying that Kardashian had assaulted her, a claim he denies.