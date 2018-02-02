Rob Kardashian left a heartbreakingly sad comment on Snapchat and fans are worried.

Rob Kardashian had always famously stayed out of the spotlight, until his relationship with baby mama Blac Chyna. But now that they've split, he's disappeared from the public eye again. On Friday, a fan account called @KimYepictures posted a throwback gif of Kardashian singing and dancing while holding his nephew Mason on both Twitter and Snapchat, saying "I miss you so much Rob."

I miss u so much Rob 😩😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/SSEIGPNn9H — |KimYe| Maira Rebeca (@KimYepictures) February 2, 2018

And the saddest part was, Kardashian responded with the comment, "Me too," with a blue heart emoji.

In response, so many of his fans on Twitter stepped up to let him know he's adored.

You need to love your self no matter what size you are. Remember you are perfect in God's eyes — Gege (@Gege63591447) February 2, 2018

Love you so much! Hope you’re okay! Miss you on KUWTK 💔 pic.twitter.com/bIyhulzFyq — Ж Inês Kardashian (@KimKEternally) February 2, 2018