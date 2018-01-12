Rob Lowe slams Bella Thorne for highly tone-deaf tweet about the California mudslides.

In a since deleted tweet, Rob Lowe chastised Bella Thorne after she tweeted that road closures (caused by California's mudslides) were going to make her miss her boyfriend Mod Sun's first show.

Thorne has deleted her original tweet, but it read, "Fuck u 101 to santa barbra [sic]. I'm missing my boyfriends first date on his tour:((("

Given the circumstances, that tweet didn't sit well with Lowe, who posted a screenshot of Thorne's tweet to Instagram, along with the caption, "This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker."

It turns out Thorne just didn't know the reason for the road closures, and after deleting her first tweet, she tweeted, "Fuck, just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe," along with a heart emoji.