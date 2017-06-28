Advertising

Okay, you're going to want to sit down for this. Rob Lowe, star of movies and television, sex tape scandal-haver, aging hunk, and former Democrat turned conservative, has a new show where he goes searching for paranormal occurrences. The A&E show, called The Lowe Files, will also star his two adult sons, and possibly Bigfoot.

Well, not Bigfoot, exactly. Lowe told Entertainment Weekly that he had an "incredible encounter" with the Ozark version of Bigfoot or Sasquatch, called the wood ape. Lowe added, “I'm fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now."

That's okay, though, because that's exactly what he wants. What better promotion for a TV show is there? In the interview with EW, Lowe admitted, "I’m excited to see this blow out [online] and see people be like, 'Rob Lowe lost his mind!'" (To be fair, it probably won't be the first time people have said that.)

I didn't expect Rob Lowe to believe in Bigfoot, but I'm not surprised by it — Rhena 🌹 (@tolntran) June 28, 2017

He's not talking too much about the encounter yet though, because he's saving that story for the one-hour season finale. He did tell EW that he was "genuinely terrified," and that he was "lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed."

Lowe revealed that he "grew up watching Leonard Nimoy’s In Search Of…" so it makes sense that the paranormal stuff interests him. He also listed Ancient Aliens and Finding Bigfoot as his TV "guilty pleasures." He described the tone of the show to EW as "Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo." SOLD.

The first episode of The Lowe Files will be shown on A&E on Wednesday, August 2. I just marked it on my calendar.

