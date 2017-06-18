Advertising

There are classic Hollywood feuds — Bette and Joan, Katy and Taylor, Kim and Taylor, Nicki and Taylor — and then there's Seth Rogen vs. Rob Schneider.

Over the weekend, Rogen realized that his fellow comedian was blocking him on Twitter. Instead of shooting him a text, or asking a mutual friend, Rogen chose the 2017 way of confronting an issue and shouted the whole thing out on Twitter. "What the fuck?!" he captioned a photo of Schneider's timeline, which he apparently isn't lucky enough to be able to read.

Rogen went in hard on the part of the Twitter feed he could see — a photo of Schneider sitting with his family.

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

Then it turned out the whole thing was just a ploy to meet James Franco...

Dear @Sethrogen



I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy!



Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

... which Rogen apparently obliged. (We now also block Seth Rogen until we get to meet James Franco.) Is this the real reason for the block? The world will never know.

Dear Seth,

You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!

Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!

ILOVED"TheEnd" — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Dear Seth,

And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!

Your pal once again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

But the silver lining is that Rogen now has access to gems like this tweet.

Eating rice re-victimizes me & I'm re-traumatized because my Filipino ancestors were forced to grow rice. There4 Rice University is racist! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 29, 2017

Whew!

