Robert De Niro ripped into 'f*cking idiot' Donald Trump with savage nickname.

President Trump is not the only one with a knack for coming up with creatively offensive nicknames.

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro had no problem ripping into the president while giving a speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday night.

Robert De Niro is going off: "This fucking idiot is the President. The guy is a fucking fool!" tell 'em, Bobby. pic.twitter.com/bs82hfeeLC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 10, 2018

In the speech, De Niro calls Trump a "f*cking idiot" and a "f*cking fool" before revealing the nickname he has privately bestowed upon him— "Jerkoff-in-chief."

Tonight's full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool...our baby-in-chief – the "Jerkoff-in-chief" I call him" pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018

In the speech, De Niro also summarize Streep's new film, The Post, by saying:

"The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and batsh*t f*cking crazy," De Niro said. "Ah, the good old days."

Damn, Robby. Tell us how you really feel.

So what nickname do you think Trump will gift De Niro in return? Dirty De Niro? Robert De Nir-NO? Terrible Travis Bickle? Who knows, but we will keep our eyes on the president's Twitter account just in case.