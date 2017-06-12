Wildlife expert Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, is becoming a fan favorite guest of the Tonight Show. Animal segments are a staple of any late night show, but Robert brings a youthful enthusiasm every time he stops by to share some fun animals with host Jimmy Fallon.
Robert’s fan base is growing with every Tonight Show appearance, and his Instagram account is absolutely filled with amazing animal photos and great pics of his family, including throwback images with his father.
He's just 13-years-old, but already following in his Crocodile Hunter dad’s footsteps.
During Robert Irwin’s appearance on the Tonight Show in April, Jimmy Fallon noted: "A lot of the viewers said how much you look like your dad. You're a spitting image. He'd be so proud."
True enough, when he showed a side-by-side photo of both of them at 13, the resemblance was amazing.
Even Robert was stunned by the similarities, explaining, "When my mom first showed this to me, I thought it was me. I can't tell them apart. I said, 'It's me. What's the big deal?' Until you look at dad's shirt, you don't even realize that it's two different people."
Robert also takes amazing photos of the wildlife he works with, such as this wallaby:
And this less cute tarantula.
Robert also posts pics with his mom and sister, Bindi Irwin:
The Irwins just had a fun time on Celebrity Family Feud...here they are posing for the show: