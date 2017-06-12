Advertising

Wildlife expert Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, is becoming a fan favorite guest of the Tonight Show. Animal segments are a staple of any late night show, but Robert brings a youthful enthusiasm every time he stops by to share some fun animals with host Jimmy Fallon.

Robert’s fan base is growing with every Tonight Show appearance, and his Instagram account is absolutely filled with amazing animal photos and great pics of his family, including throwback images with his father.

Tonight we are so excited for our LA #SteveIrwinGala to continue my dad's legacy and support our conservation work that he started. Not only was he the greatest Wildlife Warrior but, also the best dad. A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on May 13, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

He's just 13-years-old, but already following in his Crocodile Hunter dad’s footsteps.

During Robert Irwin’s appearance on the Tonight Show in April, Jimmy Fallon noted: "A lot of the viewers said how much you look like your dad. You're a spitting image. He'd be so proud."

True enough, when he showed a side-by-side photo of both of them at 13, the resemblance was amazing.

Even Robert was stunned by the similarities, explaining, "When my mom first showed this to me, I thought it was me. I can't tell them apart. I said, 'It's me. What's the big deal?' Until you look at dad's shirt, you don't even realize that it's two different people."

It was such an honour to be on the @fallontonight show and follow in my dad's footsteps. So much fun doing the show with @jimmyfallon 🐍 He is an amazingly kind person and a true Wildlife Warrior!🐊 #fallontonight #wildlifewarrior A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Robert also takes amazing photos of the wildlife he works with, such as this wallaby:

I photographed this cute little bennetts wallaby at Cradle Mountain, Tasmania. He is so fluffy!🍃 #DiscoverTasmania A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:12am PST

And this less cute tarantula.

This is Harriet! She is a beautiful Brazilian tarantula and she has found a very comfortable place to hang out...on my face!🕷 A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on May 4, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Robert also posts pics with his mom and sister, Bindi Irwin:

Woo-Hoo! Happy #CincoDeMayo 🎉I hope you all had a great day spent with family and friends! A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on May 5, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

The Irwins just had a fun time on Celebrity Family Feud...here they are posing for the show:

So excited to be on @familyfeudabc with my wonderful family! Be sure to watch in the US on June 11 at 8pm ET 😀 Woo-Hoo! #celebrityfamilyfeud A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

