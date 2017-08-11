Advertising

Robert Pattinson is finally opening up about what he thought about Donald Trump tweeting about him after Robert’s then girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, cheated on him.

It feels like ancient history, but given that Kristen responded to Trump’s tweets from back in the day when she hosted SNL last season, it’s only natural to see what Rob thinks of all of it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Good Time star was asked: "Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?"

Rob said with a laugh, "I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn't really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, 'Well, I guess that is related to me.'"

He continued: "But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, 'Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.' It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don't know — this could be why people get annoyed with me."

Well, what did you expect? Rob seems to have put the past behind him and doesn't care a bit that the current president ever weighed in on his relationship.

If you recall, Trump tweeted in 2012: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!"

