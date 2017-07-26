Advertising

Actor Robert Pattinson was on Howard Stern's show on Tuesday, where he referred to a group of Twilight conspiracy theorists as a "crap group of crazies." He almost definitely broke some Twilight truthers' hearts with that statement.

Pattinson also revealed that he and his fiancée, singer FKA Twigs, are "kind of engaged." What does that kind of mean? They've been engaged since 2015, so it's unclear if they're ever going to get kind of married or not. But it might be the fans that are keeping this relationship from progressing.

In the interview, Pattinson, 31, talked about some truly rabid Twilight fans, who still follow his and his co-star, Kristen Stewart's, every move, even though Twilight is OVER, PEOPLE. IT'S DONE. Move on! (Please excuse that outburst.)

Pattinson told Stern,

Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crap group of crazies who like think like every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it, you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.

I think what he's saying here, although I'm not all the way sure, is that fans who won't back off and let Pattinson and K-Stew live their respective lives make it hard for these famous actors have actual relationships. So whether Pattinson and FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) are still engaged or already secretly married, it sounds he's just trying to keep her out of the jaws of the Twihards. When they first started dating, Twigs, 29, endured abuse from racist R-Pat fans, and he probably isn't too keen on having her thrust into the spotlight on his account (although she's famous in her own right).

So listen, I know it's hard, but it's time to accept that Edward Robert Pattinson and Bella Kristen Stewart are not getting back together.

