Robert Pattinson became a household name when he starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, but would you believe he was almost fired at one point?

In a new interview with The New York Times at the Cannes Film Festival, where Robert's film Good Time is getting great buzz, the actor revealed the shocking tidbit, but it's the reason why he was almost let go that's surprising.

Robert told The New York Times: “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout" is “if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.”

He went on to call the Twilight movies “an amazing luxury," explaining that it was “amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.” Robert admitted that his rebellious behavior almost cost him his job, however, and his agents had to fly in to keep him in check. He explained, “I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [ass] the entire time,” adding, “I don’t think I did, anyway.”

The actor had told Yahoo! Movies in 2012 that his choice to take method acting so seriously got him a fair amount of trouble while filming Twilight, as he explained then: "I was fighting with everybody in control all the time...to the point where I almost got fired."

While Robert is thankful for the opportunities that Twilight provided, he seems most excited about the work that followed, including Cosmopolis, the first movie he made after finishing the final Twilight film.

He said of the experience: “I think it was the first time when I worked on something that was quite complex,” noting, "I especially love the fact that it came out really at the height of my popularity." Robert also considered it "the big turning point" for him as an actor.

