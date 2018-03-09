The Rock taught his daughter about International Women's Day and she totally nailed it.

Thursday was International Women's Day, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson used it as an opportunity to teach his freaking adorable daughter about women's empowerment. Well, sort of. Dwayne Johnson's kid is just a baby, so he taught her how to say "girl power" and a few other things, but holy moly, is it ridiculously cute.

In his Instagram post, the Rock wrote, "Girl power. To every woman out there 'round the world - all ages and races - I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay."

He maybe went a little off topic at the end, but the sentiment was there.