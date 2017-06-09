Advertising

Oh, kids. Romeo Beckham may be the offspring of the mega famous David and Victoria Beckham, but that doesn’t mean he won’t roast them, given the opportunity.

Romeo took to his Instagram to have a little fun at the expense of his mom – over her fashion choices, of all things. You know, fashion designer (and former Spice Girls singer) Victoria? If anyone knows how to put an outfit together, it’s her.

Not according to 14-year-old Romeo, who called her out on her orange top and bright green pants, comparing her to a carrot!

Behold, the collage of pics he posted on Instagram, with the caption “Hilarious!!” followed by the cry-laughing emoji.

Hilarious!!!😂 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Savage.

It’s all just teasing, however, as Romeo shared a too cute pic and message for his mom’s birthday on Instagram earlier this year. He wrote: “Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect in every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever!!”

Aw.

Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect In every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !! ❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Posh Spice fans thought Romeo's carrot comparison may have been a little off base, however, with one commenting: "Your mum could wear a bin bag and still look amazing, love her #queenvb."

They aren't wrong.

Excited! My secret filming with @j_corden airs tonight on the @latelateshow ! X vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

