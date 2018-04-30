Jersey Shore's Ronnie lashes out at girlfriend in vicious, since-deleted Instagram posts.

A lot has happened since the hit show Jersey Shore debuted on MTV nearly 10 years ago. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi started her online store, got married, and had kids. Vinny Guadagnino was a presenter at the GLAAD Awards and participated in the NOH8 Campaign. Sammi Giancola hosts her own podcast and has an online store. Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley won Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, and launched an online store! Okay, most of the cast just have online stores, but that is nothing to scoff at!
Oh, and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is still a slightly orange hot-head who goes on his signature "ronpages" from time to time.
Like yesterday, for example.
Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a very public, very nasty fight on social media.
It all started when the 32-year-old MTV star posted this story on Instagram:
Yikes. Harsh words for the mother of your child.
But Harley, known on Instagram as @tater_tot_kitty, shot right back:
These two seem....fun.
Well if you're wondering what exactly started this blowout fight, wonder no more!
Ronnie made it very clear with this next poll post:
Ronnie then posted a string of DM's from fans taking his side.
THEN, hours later, Harley uploaded this screenshot of a text conversation between Ronnie and herself. In it, you can see Ronnie asking his girlfriend to remove the post about him. He also threatened to send her sex tape to her grandmother and 11-year-old son.
That's f*cked up, dude.
Eventually Ronnie deleted the disparaging messages and said, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."
This is certainly not the first time Ronnie's relationship drama has made headlines. If you were conscious in 2009/2010, you probably remember Ronnie's turbulent on-again, off-again relationship with fellow Jersey Shore cast member, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.
Well, turns out that while filming the Jersey Shore reunion show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie admitted he's still in love with Sammi. Ronnie and Jen Harley have been dating for almost a year now, so yeah. We can see why that would drive a wedge.
Giancola purposely backed out of appearing on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, saying she wanted to avoid any "potentially toxic situations."
Looks like the got dragged into one anyway!