Jersey Shore's Ronnie lashes out at girlfriend in vicious, since-deleted Instagram posts.

A lot has happened since the hit show Jersey Shore debuted on MTV nearly 10 years ago. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi started her online store, got married, and had kids. Vinny Guadagnino was a presenter at the GLAAD Awards and participated in the NOH8 Campaign. Sammi Giancola hosts her own podcast and has an online store. Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley won Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, and launched an online store! Okay, most of the cast just have online stores, but that is nothing to scoff at!

Oh, and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is still a slightly orange hot-head who goes on his signature "ronpages" from time to time.

Like yesterday, for example.

Less than a month after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have gotten into a very public, very nasty fight on social media.

It all started when the 32-year-old MTV star posted this story on Instagram:

Instagram

Yikes. Harsh words for the mother of your child.